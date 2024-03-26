Community invited to ‘reimagine S. Derry’ event

Residents and interested citizens are invited to a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4 at the Londonderry Town Offices, 100 Old School Road in South Londonderry, to “reimagine South Londonderry.”

The Londonderry Planning Commission has engaged consultants Stevens and Associates to develop a master plan for Londonderry’s South Village. Stevens and Consultants will review the scope of the project area, its goals and objectives, and seek community input and wishes – on land uses, activities, and character – for the South Village.

“This project will complement the North Village Master Plan developed in 2022 and help us plan for future improvements in our town,” said Heather Stephenson, chair of the Londonderry Planning Commission.

This meeting may be attended remotely through Zoom. The Zoom link will be posted on the town website: www.Londonderryvt.org.

“Re-imagining South Londonderry” is paid for through a grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.