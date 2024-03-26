Senior Solutions offers fall-prevention tai chi instructor training
Press release | Mar 26, 2024 | Comments 0
This two-day course, focusing on improving balance and preventing falls, will be taught by Laurie Knauer and Anne Bower, authorized trainers from Tai Chi Vermont. Senior Solutions will pay the full tuition of $350 in return for instructors offering two series of free classes to area seniors.
Level One movements and fundamental exercises will be practiced. Safety issues and ways to adapt movements to accommodate participant limitations will also be taught. Attendees will receive pre-learning materials and must attend a mandatory Zoom meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. Full certification is valid for two years.
Fall prevention tai chi is a fun and rewarding experience that helps the students, as well as the instructors. Benefits include improved balance, coordination, flexibility, focus, memory and mindfulness. Often, those who practice frequently also find improvements in their sleep, mental health and blood pressure.
Click here to register. Call Thom Simmons at Senior Solutions (802-755-7295) to apply for the tuition waiver or send him an e-mail.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Health and Well-Being • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.