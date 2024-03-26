Senior Solutions offers fall-prevention tai chi instructor training

A

re you interested in becoming a tai chi instructor and working with seniors? Senior Solutions and Tai Chi Vermont Inc. are offering Tai Chi Level One Training from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21, at Neighborhood Connections in the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 VT-100, in Londonderry.

This two-day course, focusing on improving balance and preventing falls, will be taught by Laurie Knauer and Anne Bower, authorized trainers from Tai Chi Vermont. Senior Solutions will pay the full tuition of $350 in return for instructors offering two series of free classes to area seniors.

Level One movements and fundamental exercises will be practiced. Safety issues and ways to adapt movements to accommodate participant limitations will also be taught. Attendees will receive pre-learning materials and must attend a mandatory Zoom meeting from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. Full certification is valid for two years.

Fall prevention tai chi is a fun and rewarding experience that helps the students, as well as the instructors. Benefits include improved balance, coordination, flexibility, focus, memory and mindfulness. Often, those who practice frequently also find improvements in their sleep, mental health and blood pressure.

Click here to register. Call Thom Simmons at Senior Solutions (802-755-7295) to apply for the tuition waiver or send him an e-mail.