To the editor: Roper thanks Chester voters

I am writing to thank Chesterâ€™s voters for electing me to represent them on our Select Board. I am always open to hearing from anyone who has a local issue or a need that the board may be of help with.

Itâ€™s important for all to know that our Select Board is a place where any of Chesterâ€™s citizens are welcome to speak up, be that at a meeting on the first and third Monday of each month, or reaching out in writing, with a phone call, or in person.

I can be reached at tj.roper01@gmail.com, or by calling 802-875-3058.

I hope to hear from you!

Tim Roper

Chester