T

he Chester-Andover Family Center , thanks in part to an Epic Promise $5,000 Grant from Vail, owners of Okemo Mountain Ski Resort in Ludlow, is pleased to announce the opening of our expanded Thrift Shop space and new Thrift Shop hours.

The Family Center also welcomes Mike Antonowicz, the new Thrift Shop manager who brings small business management experience to the store. His most recent venture prior to retiring and moving to Chester was turning a vacant building in Providence, R.I., into a thriving business with 55 vendors and nearly 100 consigners. Antonowicz is excited to bring his small business skills to the CAFC Thrift Shop.

His interest in the community aligns with the goals and mission of the Family Center, making him a perfect fit for the organization.

Expansion of the Thrift Shop is now complete, and we are excited to welcome the public to stop by the first weekend in April to see our new storage space. The entrance, on the left side of the building, is where all are invited to drop off donations and step inside for a tour. As promised, we have retired the “no donations today” sign.

The new space accomplishes many important goals. In addition to the need for structural repairs to the building, the CAFC board recognized that to meet the increasing demand for food and financial assistance, the Thrift Shop needed to generate more income.

While the Thrift Shop was already thriving, the board knew that longer hours with more available merchandise for sale would lead to increased revenue. The shop now offers a a safe space for volunteers to receive, sort and store donations. This new area also frees up a large, secure room for shelf stable, nonperishable provisions for the Food Shelf, allowing for bulk purchasing.

The CAFC Board of Directors thanks Vail, its loyal donors and all the volunteers who supported this project. This was truly a community effort. Beginning the first weekend in April, the Thrift Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 VT-103 in Chester.