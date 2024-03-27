Academic News

Hazel Kekic of Chester, a member of the class of 2024 at Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, made High Honors for winter semester which requires a GPA of 3.67 or above. She is the daughter of Tamasin and Nick Kekic.

Liina Koch of South Londonderry, a biological chemistry major, has been named to the Dean’s List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall/winter semester ending in December 2023. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Timothy Amsden of Springfield was among the students at Western New England University’s College of Business who won 1st Place in the 2023 Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts Stock Market Challenge – College/Corporate Competition.Â This event, now in its 18th year, witnessed a spirited competition where college students and corporate professionals engaged in a high-stakes contest to build the highest net-worth portfolio. Using fictional company shares, the WNE team demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy, outperforming competitors and surpassing the runner-up by 13% with an impressive 30% portfolio return.