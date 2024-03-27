Ludlow braves snow to hold fundraiser for revitalized farmers market
The Chester Telegraph | Mar 27, 2024 | Comments 0
A cold rain last Wednesday didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for a block party to benefit the revitalized Ludlow Farmers Market, held on Depot Street in Ludlow. The market will take place on Sunday mornings on Depot Street in front of Town Hall beginning in late May. Click any photo to launch gallery. All photos by Cara Philbin for The Chester Telegraph.
Emma Wright, who is leading the effort to save the farmers markets, stands on a chair to talk to the crowd as the rain turns to snow during last Wednesday’s fund-raising event.
Tents shield attendees during a rain and snow storm that cut short the fund-raiser for the new Ludlow Farmers Market. Local businesses also participated in the fund-raiser. Event organizers hoped to raise $2,000 to kick off the market.
