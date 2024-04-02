Vermont courthouses alter schedules for eclipse

Due to the Monday, April 8 solar eclipse with anticipated road closures and high traffic volume, Vermont courthouse schedules will vary by location on that day.

Courthouses in the following counties in the northern part of the state will be physically closed to the public on April 8:

Chittenden;

Franklin;

Grand Isle;

Lamoille;

Orleans;

Caledonia;

Essex and

Washington.

Persons wishing to apply for a relief from abuse order in those counties on April 8 during regular courthouse hours may call 1-800-540-9990.

Courthouses in the remaining counties will be open to the public on April 8 but will close from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.:

Addison;

Orange,

Windsor,

Rutland,

Bennington and

Windham.

If there are other changes as the date approaches the changes will be posted on the judiciary website.