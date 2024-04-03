Andover Select Board agenda for April 8

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday April 8 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of March 25 th andÂ March 28th meetings.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

6. Old Business:

A. LBF

B. School meetings â€“ budget and restructuring

C. FEMA update/town financial update

7. Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.