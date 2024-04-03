Chester Select Board agenda for April 3

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from Previous Meeting

3. Citizenâ€™s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Coin Drop; American Legion

6. Coin Drop; Ruck Up

7. Wastewater Asset Management Plan; Naomi Johnson

8. Lead Line Inventory; Naomi Johnson

9. Secondary Well; Naomi Johnson

10. Liquor Licenses:

J.W. Sandri â€“ Second Class, Tobacco, Tobacco Substitute

American Legion â€“ Outside Consumption

Jiffy Mart â€“ Second Class, Tobacco Substitute

11. Entertainment Permit; Heritage Deli

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Adjourn