Chester Select Board agenda for April 3
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from Previous Meeting
3. Citizenâ€™s Comments
4. Old Business
5. Coin Drop; American Legion
6. Coin Drop; Ruck Up
7. Wastewater Asset Management Plan; Naomi Johnson
8. Lead Line Inventory; Naomi Johnson
9. Secondary Well; Naomi Johnson
10. Liquor Licenses:
J.W. Sandri â€“ Second Class, Tobacco, Tobacco Substitute
American Legion â€“ Outside Consumption
Jiffy Mart â€“ Second Class, Tobacco Substitute
11. Entertainment Permit; Heritage Deli
12. New Business/Next Agenda
13. Adjourn
