GMUSD Board special meeting agenda for April 3
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 03, 2024 | Comments 0
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 3 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 south, and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/83107477572
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
IV. OLD BUSINESS
A. FY 25 Budget
B. Warning for Budget Revote
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, April 18, 2024, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom
VII. ADJOURNMENT
Filed Under: Education News • GMUSD Board of Directors agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.