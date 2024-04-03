To the editor: TRSU schools thank Okemo Mtn., Vail for Winter Sports Program
The students, volunteers and staff from our schools had six wonderful weeks of learning, growing and having fun outside all over the perfectly groomed, snow-covered mountain.
Two weeks of lessons from Okemo instructors helped the new skiers and snowboarders get off to a safe start. The lift operators were always smiling and helpful. The rental staff fixed a variety of broken pieces of equipment and food services helped with the hot cocoa every week.
Last but not least, when ski patrol was needed, they were there quickly to help our injured athletes in a caring, professional manner. Thanks as well to the senior administration at Okemo who have been long term supporters of these programs!
In total, 409 students and 142 instructors and volunteers were able to make memories at Okemo Mountain this winter.
Thank you, Okemo Mountain and Vail Resorts, for your commitment to local ski and ride programs!
Sincerely,
Dale Mann, Principal, CTES
Joey Blane, Principal, CAES
Frank Kelley, Instructor, CAES
John Broadley, Principal, GMUHS
Deb Fishwick, Principal, LES
Craig Hutt Vater, Principal, MHS
Lauren Fierman, Superintendent, TRSU
