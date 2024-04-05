FBI, Chester Police arrest 31-year-old Chester man on drug, assault charges

By Shawn Cunningham

ore than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement officers arrested a Chester man this morning, Friday, April 5, on charges that include distribution of fentanyl and cocaine as well as aggravated assault. Britian Stocker, 31, was wanted on both federal and Massachusetts state warrants.

Chester Police Chief Thomas Williams told The Telegraph that Stocker’s presence in a house on Cummings Road came to his attention after a man was hospitalized with injuries that came from being “pistol whipped,” allegedly by Stocker. The FBI was informed of Stocker’s location and asked the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts for an arrest warrant. That warrant was expanded to include the entire house based on the Chester Police investigation of the assault.

This morning at 8:30, four Chester officers along with 17 FBI agents and several members of the Vermont State Police forcibly entered the house at 165 Cummings Road and arrested Stocker. Police also took five other people into custody, four of whom were released without charges. Police said that the fifth, Matt Moses, 47, whose family owns the house, was arrested on a state warrant for failing to appear on previous charges.Â Williams said that two people in the house tried to run out the back door, but were quickly captured. No other incidents occurred during the arrests.

In addition to the charges behind the state and federal warrants, Stocker is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, maiming and possession of more than 200 grams of fentanyl. Police have not yet identified another substance seized in the raid, but it is suspected to be cocaine. In addition to the drugs, police seized a semi-automatic pistol thought to be the one used in the assault.

Stocker was taken to Massachusetts for arraignment by federal authorities. Chester Police took Moses to court this afternoon but there was no word on whether he would be held or released.