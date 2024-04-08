Hartford resident announces run for state Senate for Windsor County

Joe Major, Hartford town treasurer and executive director of the Upper Valley Aquatic Center, announces his candidacy for Vermont Senate representing Windsor County to fill the seat being vacated by long-time Sen. Dick McCormack of Bethel.

Each county is represented by three people in the state Senate. The others from Windsor are Becca White of White River Junction and Alison Clarkson of Woodstock.

Major brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his candidacy.

A graduate of Howard University and a former officer in the U.S. Army, Major’s roots in service run deep. Since making his home in Vermont, Major has been actively involved in public service.

He has served as vice chair of the Hartford Select Board and on numerous boards and organizations dedicated to the people of Windsor County including the Upper Valley Haven, Headrest, the Governor’s Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities and the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

Major’s campaign focuses on affordable housing, community safety, flood recovery and strengthening the K-12 public education system. If elected, Major would make history as the fourth African American to hold a state Senate office in Vermont and the first from Windsor County.

Endorsing Major’s candidacy, Windsor-Hartland Rep. Elizabeth Burrows said, “I am excited to be one of the first in the choir of voices strongly endorsing Joe Major for state senator. Mr. Major’s policy priorities illustrate consistent values that elicit trust in his vision for Windsor County and Vermont.” Hartford Rep. Kevin “Coach” Christie is endorsing Major as well. “Joe is a force. I have been impressed with his leadership skills, gifts and desire to serve. Joe will bring a fresh and intelligent viewpoint to the Senate. I am in full support of his candidacy for Windsor county state senator.”

The campaign will host a launch party in May in which all Vermonters interested in learning about the campaign are welcomed to attend. For further inquiries and to receive event details, click here or email joemajor4vt@gmail.com