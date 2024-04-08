Job fair to be held Thursday in Springfield

T

he annual River Valley Employment Fair will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield. The fair provides an opportunity for job seekers to learn more about available positions from several regional employers.

There also will be a raffle for attendees and Jamaican Jewels will be on site with their food truck as well. The Job Seeker raffle will feature 10 potential raffle prizes each worth $50. For every employer table that job seekers visit they will receive a raffle ticket which they can then enter for any of the 10 prizes.

The Employment Fair is free of charge for the public and is expected to include more than 25 employers of all types that have open positions. There is still space for employers to join as well.

The 2024 River Valley Employment Fair is brought to you by the River Valley Workforce Investment Board in partnership with the River Valley Technical Center, Greater Falls Connections, HireAbility, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Springfield Regional Development Corp.