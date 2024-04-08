Tri-Mountain Lions Club donates needed funds to community organizations
Press release | Apr 08, 2024 | Comments 0
The Mountain School at Winhall requested a donation to assist students who will be attending the World Finals of the Odyssey of the Mind competition at Iowa State University in May and was given $250.Â Click here to find out more about this competition.
Do not forget to purchase your tickets for the annual Lions Duck Race, which will be held on Saturday, July 6 after the Londonderry Fourth of July Parade.
The Lions meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at NeighborhoodÂ Connections, Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.
For more information contact Pam Nichols at 802-384-0033 or Randee Keith at 802-379-8663.
