Tri-Mountain Lions Club donates needed funds to community organizations

T

he Derry Tri-Mountain Lions Club gives back to its communities. The most recent donations were awarded to The Little School in Weston ($500), Neighbors Pantry of Londonderry ($1,000), Londonderry Rescue ($100), Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend ($250), and the Townshend and Winhall food shelves ($250 each).

The Mountain School at Winhall requested a donation to assist students who will be attending the World Finals of the Odyssey of the Mind competition at Iowa State University in May and was given $250.Â Click here to find out more about this competition.

Do not forget to purchase your tickets for the annual Lions Duck Race, which will be held on Saturday, July 6 after the Londonderry Fourth of July Parade.

The Lions meet at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at NeighborhoodÂ Connections, Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry.

For more information contact Pam Nichols at 802-384-0033 or Randee Keith at 802-379-8663.