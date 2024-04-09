2025 Cavendish Community Calendar seeks photos

P

lanning for the 2025 Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Calendar is under way, and the organizers are asking for local photographs.

The theme is “Cavendish: Resilient and Strong.” What images come to mind when you think of the strength and beauty in the community? How do you see nature renew itself? Photographs of landscapes, buildings, people and animals within Cavendish will be considered for publication.

The deadline for entries is May 21. All photographs will be displayed in the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library; the public will be able to vote on their favorites during the last week of May.

Whether you are a full-time or a part-time resident, and even if you have never submitted pictures to the calendar before, this is your chance to capture a sight that you appreciate and share it with the community. The usual submissions are from ordinary people who find beauty in ordinary places.

Application procedures and rules are available here. Please e-mail the CCCA or call Robin at 802-259-2327 if you have any questions.