Spaghetti fundraiser April 18 to send CAES kids to Keewaydin
Press release | Apr 09, 2024 | Comments 0
The community is invited to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester.
All proceeds will be used to help send the 5th- and 6th-grade students at CAES to the Keewaydin Environmental Education Center for a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring.
The dinner features spaghetti with homemade meatballs and a delectable sauce; garlic bread, salad and baked goods will also be served.
The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for kids. Children 3 years of age or younger eat free. The family rate is $30. To-go dinners will be available.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • Education News • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.