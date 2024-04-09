Spaghetti fundraiser April 18 to send CAES kids to Keewaydin

The community is invited to a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St. in Chester.

All proceeds will be used to help send the 5th- and 6th-grade students at CAES to the Keewaydin Environmental Education Center for a week-long outdoor learning experience in the spring.

The dinner features spaghetti with homemade meatballs and a delectable sauce; garlic bread, salad and baked goods will also be served.

The cost is $12 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and $6 for kids. Children 3 years of age or younger eat free. The family rate is $30. To-go dinners will be available.