College News

Grace Guild of Chester has been named to the Trustees’ List at Champlain College in Burlington for the fall 2023 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.

The following local students have been named to the Champlain College President’s List for achieving a grade point average of 4.0 or higher in the fall 2023 semester.

Willem Bargfrede of Chester , who is majoring in Web Design and Development.

, who is majoring in Web Design and Development. Grace Guild of Chester, who is majoring in Business Administration.

The following students were named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2023 semester.

Dawson Bovat of Springfield

Mark Hunnewell of South Londonderry

Rhona Lofton of Springfield

Amber Prepost of Springfield

Liina Koch of South Londonderry, a biological chemistry major, has been named to the Deanâ€™s List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall/winter semester ending in December 2023. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Timothy Amsden of Springfield was among the students at Western New England Universityâ€™s College of Business who won 1st Place in the 2023 Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts Stock Market Challenge â€“ College/Corporate Competition.Â This event, now in its 18th year, witnessed a spirited competition where college students and corporate professionals engaged in a high-stakes contest to build the highest net-worth portfolio. Using fictional company shares, the WNE team demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy, outperforming competitors and surpassing the runner-up by 13% with an impressive 30% portfolio return.