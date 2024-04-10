Derry Library hosts launch of ‘Vermont Sugar-Maker’s Song’ April 13
Press release | Apr 10, 2024 | Comments 0
Come learn about the tradition of Vermont’s sugaring season and enjoy some samples and sweet maple treats. The program will also include music and a story. This event is perfect for families, and all ages are welcome.
A limited amount of books handmade by Ray will be available for purchase.
This event is sponsored by Wendy Dutton of the Dutton Farm Stand and Sugar House and The Londonderry Village Market.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.