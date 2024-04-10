Derry Library hosts launch of ‘Vermont Sugar-Maker’s Song’ April 13

| Apr 10, 2024 | Comments 0

The South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., will host the book launch of The Vermont Sugar-Makers Song by Kim Ray at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Come learn about the tradition of Vermont’s sugaring season and enjoy some samples and sweet maple treats. The program will also include music and a story. This event is perfect for families, and all ages are welcome.

A limited amount of books handmade by Ray will be available for purchase.

This event is sponsored by Wendy Dutton of the Dutton Farm Stand and Sugar House and The Londonderry Village Market.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.