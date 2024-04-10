T

he South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., will host the book launch of The Vermont Sugar-Makers Song by Kim Ray at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Come learn about the tradition of Vermont’s sugaring season and enjoy some samples and sweet maple treats. The program will also include music and a story. This event is perfect for families, and all ages are welcome.

A limited amount of books handmade by Ray will be available for purchase.

This event is sponsored by Wendy Dutton of the Dutton Farm Stand and Sugar House and The Londonderry Village Market.