Duncan Grant Ogden, 91, of Peru

Duncan Grant Ogden, known as Monk, died on March 16, 2024 at his home in Peru with his wife, Sally, his best friend, and wife of 63 years, his three daughters, Jane, Ann, and Hannah and little dog, Fendi by his side.

Monk was born in Landgrove, which was his home for most of his 91 years. Monk attended the Landgrove one room schoolhouse for 12 years, going on to Burr and Burton Seminary for two years and graduating from Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire, which he loved.

He was a four-event skier while there, excelled academically, and played lacrosse, coached by George Akerstrom, a mentor, who greatly impacted his life going forward. Monk went on to Middlebury College where he discovered his life-long love of geology under the mentorship of Brewster Baldwin. He was a member of Delta Upsilon, and was instrumental in starting the men’s varsity lacrosse team.

Monk was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954. He was proud of being a member of the 3rd Infantry – The Old Guard until 1956. The Old Guard is the official ceremonial unit that escorts the president as well as provides security in Washington, D.C., during national emergencies or civil disturbances. Monk was a guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, an honor for which few servicemen are chosen. Monk then went on to the University of Vermont graduating with a Master of Sciene in geology. In 1960 he began his career as the U.S. Geologist at Vermont Marble Co. in Proctor — subsequently Pluess Staufer Ind. and OMYA.

He traveled to many parts of the world looking for calcium carbonate – white marble! Sally accompanied him on many trips. He loved all rocks and could identify every one! Monk was great correspondent, especially with his family and friends – always by letter. He never used a computer or a cell phone! Monk loved the Landgrove 4th of July. He made sure that there was a flash salute for all! Monk loved converting the Cody barn into their home where they lived for 20 years on weekends and holidays.

He was selectmen for Landgrove and was always interested in the town, especially building the stone wall for the cemetery. Monk grew up skiing at Little Bromley, and went on to be a member of the Ski Patrol, then taught skiing for many years on weekends and holidays. His life-long love of skiing was passed on to his three daughters.

He loved his vegetable garden, playing tennis in the summer and going to the coast of Maine each September. Going to Florida’s Forgotten Coast for a couple of months in the winter was a favorite. He loved the history of Landgrove and Vermont. He loved Vermont!

Monk is survived by his wife, Sarah Seiler Ogden (Sally); his three daughters: Jane Campbell Ogden (Bill Emerson) of Addison; Ann Warren Ogden Hausslein (Rob/“Sugar Bob”) of Londonderry; and Hannah Ogden Binninger (Jon), of Troy, Idaho.

Sally and Monk were very proud of their grandchildren: Thaddeus Houston (Caroline Piper), Nathaniel Houston, Maxwell Hausslein, Deidre Hausslein (David Peek), Louisa Hausslein, Flora Binninger and Clem Binninger, as well as three great-grandchildren: Will and Otis Piper-Houston and Clementine Peek. Monk was predeceased by his grandson Emmet Bullit Hausslein.

Anyone wanting to give a gift in his memory: The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148 or Kimball Union Academy, P.O. Box 188, Meriden, NH 03770