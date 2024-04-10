GMUSD Board agenda for April 18
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m.Â on Thursday April 18 at Green Mountain High, 716 Rt. 103 south and via Zoom. To join the meeting via Zoom go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88449272142
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. March 21, 2024, Regular Meeting
B. April 03, 2024, Special Meeting
IV. STUDENT REPORTS (10 minutes)
V. ADMINISTRATORSâ€™ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 Minutes for Questions)
B. Principal Report (10 Minutes for Questions)
C. Curriculum Reports and Presentations (10 min)
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT(10 minutes for questions)
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
VIII. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
B. TRSU Board
C. Transportation
D. Restructuring
E. Finance
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS (In-person & on zoom)
X. NEW BUSINESS:
XI. OLD BUSINESS
A. Policies, Second Read & Possible Adoption
1. G1, Curriculum Development & Coordination
2. G7, Tiered System of Supports and Education Support Team
3. E4, Prevention of Conflict of Interest in Procurement
4. E15, Security Cameras
5. E13, Travel Reimbursement
6. E2, Capitalization of Assets
XII. FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS
XIII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIV. NEXT MEETING DATE:
XV. ADJOURNMENT
