S

pring weather is just around the corner. The 15th annual Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital’s Spring into Health 5K begins with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, on the Townshend Common, Common Road.

Entrants can run, walk, roll, stroll or push a baby carriage for this fun, family-friendly event.

Registration is $20 per participant; children ages 17 years and younger are free with signed parent/guardian permission. Click here to register for the online or virtual option.

Contact the Grace Cottage Foundation for more information or call 802-365-9109. All proceeds from this event will benefit healthcare services at Grace Cottage.