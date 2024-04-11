CHS-GMUHS Alumni to hold Spring Fling Dance to raise funds for annual parade
The event is a fund-raising effort for the upcoming Alumni Parade.
Admission is $10 at the door. DJ and alumnus Paul Stoddard will be playing all the good songs!
Everyone over 21 is welcome, whether you are alumni or not.
T-shirts will be available to purchase or to order and there will also be a 50/50 drawing. If you canâ€™t make it, donations are always appreciated. Send a check to:
CHS-GMUHS Alumni Association
P.O. Box 882
Chester, VT 05143
