Community vegan potluck dinner, film viewing April 17 in Chester
All are invited to attend a Community Vegan Potluck Dinner and film viewing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the First Universalist Parish of Chester, 211 North St., located in Chester’s historical Stone Village. Reservations are not required. Just bring along a vegan dish to share.
You do not have to be vegan, but the food does: no meat, dairy, eggs, honey or gelatin. Following the meal the 90-minute film, Common Ground, will be shown. It profiles a hopeful and uplifting movement of farmers who are using alternative “regenerative” agriculture that could help to balance the climate, save our health and stabilize America’s economy.
For more information, call Jon Hart at 802-875-8577.
