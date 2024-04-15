May 4 Memorial Service for Stanley Mack of Grafton

Memorial services for Stanley MackÂ of Grafton, who died on Dec. 23, 2023 at the age of 76 , will take place at 11 a.m.Â Saturday, May 4 Â at the White Community Church of Grafton, at 55 Main St., with a celebration to follow. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements.

