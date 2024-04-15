Recycle Arts for Earth Day at Derry Library set for April 20

T

he South Londonderry Free Library, 15 Old School St., invites children of all ages to celebrate Earth Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 20.

Art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will lead a fun program of Recycle Arts. Bring old envelopes, toilet paper tubes, bottle caps and empty cereal or snack boxes and be surprised by the wonderful things that can be made. You will be part of a Vermont tradition.

In 1977, Junker got together with students from the one-room school in Westminster West to write The Childcycle Ideabook. The book, illustrated by the kids and printed on brown paper by Junker, was distributed to every elementary school in Vermont. It was filled with ideas for using castoff materials in new ways. She has been recycling found objects and throwaway materials into art projects ever since.

Thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation, each family will receive a copy of Scrap Metal Swan to keep. For more information, contact the library at 802-824-3371.