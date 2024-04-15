United Church of Ludlow launches campaign to restore historical bell, upgrade accessibility

The United Church of Ludlow, 48 Pleasant St., officially kicks off a $50,000 capital campaign to restore its historical bell with a service and community reception on Sunday, April 28.

With the campaign theme “Ring Out Love,” the church is seeking support from the community as it works to repair the disintegrating supports on its bell, as well as make upgrades to improve accessibility and help neighbors in need. The kick-off begins with the 10 a.m. service in the sanctuary of the church, followed by a reception at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Built in 1891 as the Congregational Church of Ludlow, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as one of the only churches in Vermont constructed in a fully mature expression of shingle-style architecture. Its Congregationalist congregation was organized in 1806; in 1930 it merged with a Methodist congregation to form a union congregation and become the United Church of Ludlow.

The church’s 1,000-pound-plus bell was cast by the Holbrook Bell Foundry of East Medway, Mass. in 1839.

Funds raised for the bell campaign will also be used to make audio upgrades that will enable those with hearing issues or those only able to attend services via Zoom to fully participate in the life of the church. The church also plans to complete the foundation of its recently added handicapped addition, which provides easier access to the building for those with mobility issues. Finally, the United Church plans to use 10% of the funds raised in support of its mission of service.

Checks should be made out to “United Church of Ludlow” and mailed to Anne Oakes, Receiver of Offerings, 145 Merrill Road, Ludlow, VT 05149. Please write “Ring Out Love” campaign on the memo line.