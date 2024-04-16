Chester Select Board agenda for April 17
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.
Below is its agenda.
1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
2. Approve Minutes from Previous Meeting
3. Citizenâ€™s Comments
4. Old Business
5. Legislative Update; Rep. Heather Chase
6. Short Term Rental Ordinance
7. Community Health Initiative
8. Fire Chief Position
9. Local Emergency Management Plan Adoption
10 Annual Highway Financial Plan Adoption
11. Cemetery Deed
12. New Business/Next Agenda
13. Adjourn
