Welcome spring, beautify your home or business or celebrate Mother’s Day with a Chester Townscape hanging flower basket.

The hanging baskets are in 12-inch fiber pots to reduce watering needs. The cost is $40 each by preorder. Baskets feature mixed flowers in a choice of four combinations: hot or cool colors for sunny or shady locations.

Click here to download the order form, which includes details about the color combinations and payment instructions. Completed forms and payment must be mailed by April 24.

Pick-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 (the day before Mother’s Day) at the Information Booth on Main Street, across from the Chester Village Green.Â For questions or alternative pick-up arrangements, please contact Lynn Russell by e-mailÂ or callÂ 802-875-2707.

All money raised helps to fund Chester Townscape, theÂ volunteer organization that provides seasonal flowers in bridge boxes, planters and publicÂ gardens in town.