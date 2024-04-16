Don’t toss those eclipse glasses: Ludlow Rotary collecting them for South American kids
Glasses may be dropped off at three convenient locations in Ludlow:
- Benson’s Chevrolet, 25 Pond St.
- M&T Bank, 213 Main St.
- Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main St.
Alternatively, glasses can be brought to LRCâ€™s Penny Sale, which begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 in the Ludlow Elementary School Gymnasium, 45 Main St.
Glasses will be collected through Tuesday, April 30. For additional information, contact Kim at 802-228-4000.
