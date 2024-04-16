T

he Ludlow Rotary Club is collecting those special glasses that were worn while observing the recent solar eclipse. They will be shipped to South America for schoolchildren to use to view the annular eclipse that will be visible over Latin America in October of 2024.

Glasses may be dropped off at three convenient locations in Ludlow:

Benson’s Chevrolet, 25 Pond St.

M&T Bank, 213 Main St.

Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main St.

Alternatively, glasses can be brought to LRCâ€™s Penny Sale, which begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 in the Ludlow Elementary School Gymnasium, 45 Main St.

Glasses will be collected through Tuesday, April 30. For additional information, contact Kim at 802-228-4000.