Andover Select Board agenda for April 22

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of April 8th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public

may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. Old Business:

A. Road reclassification â€“ Israel Road & other discussion

B. School meetings â€“ budget & restructuring, Tuesday vote

C. FEMA update/town financial update

6. New Business:

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 05/13/2024 at 6:30 p.m.