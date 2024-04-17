Andover Select Board agenda for April 22
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 22 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of April 8th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public
may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. Old Business:
A. Road reclassification â€“ Israel Road & other discussion
B. School meetings â€“ budget & restructuring, Tuesday vote
C. FEMA update/town financial update
6. New Business:
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, Monday, 05/13/2024 at 6:30 p.m.
