Avant Vermont Dance presents SEASONS: Spring on April 20

A

vant Vermont Dance concludes its yearlong performance series with SEASONS: Spring, a family-friendly evening of original ballet/modern dance and interactive art making, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 at Comtu Cascade Park, Main Street in Springfield. Admission is by donation.

Avant Vermont Dance’s company dancers and the AVD Youth Ensemble will showcase new works of contemporary ballet and modern dance set to the “Spring” movements from Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons, with additional music from Richard Shindell and Bobby McFerrin. Choreography is by Ashley Hensel-Browning.

Following the performance, nature artist Emily Burkland of Chester’s Community Art Garden returns to lead attendees in a sculpture project that will be displayed in the space as a temporary art installation.

Set in various outdoor locations across Springfield’s historic downtown, Avant Vermont Dance’s yearlong SEASONS series was created to serve as a love letter to place by exploring the seasons of the community through art.

Click here for more information or to support Avant Vermont Dance.