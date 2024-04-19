Andover man charged with felony trespass, mischief after two confrontations with neighbors

Â©2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

30-year-old Andover man has been arrested by Vermont State Police following two incidents on Stigers Road in the past three weeks, the second involving the destruction of a home entryway using a stolen mailbox.

On Sunday, March 31, Lauren C. Mason was charged with negligent operation and disorderly conduct following an incident at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, in which neighbors reported that Mason swerved in front of their vehicles and verbally threatened them.

According to VSP, further investigation found that Mason obstructed the movement of the neighbors’ vehicles. He was cited and was scheduled to appear in VermontÂ Superior Court, Windsor County Criminal Division on Tuesday, April 16.

Then, at around 6 p.m. on Monday, April 15, State Police received a report of a male on Stigers Road tearing out mailboxes along the road and using them to damage the home of the two people he had confronted in March. Mason was arrested and charged with felony unlawful mischief, felony unlawful trespass, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

He was transported to the Westminster Barracks where he was issued a citation to appear in court on Tuesday, April 16. Bail was set at $2,000. As of Friday morning, April 19, he remained lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.