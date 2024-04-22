Londonderry cemeteries will open May 1
Press release | Apr 22, 2024 | Comments 0
Clean-up by the cemetery caretakers will begin immediately. All decorations that were added over the winter should be removed; any winter decorations remaining on May 1 will be disposed of. As a reminder, plantings are not allowed.
If anyone is aware of a veteran who is buried in one of the Londonderry cemeteries and does not have the proper armed forces/veteran marker and flag, please alert the Londonderry town offices at 802-824-3356 so that the Cemetery Commission can take care of it.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.