Rep. Chase to meet constituents at Whiting Library April 27

S

tate Rep. Heather Chase, who represents the Windsor-Windham District, will be at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, to meet with constituents.

The Windham-Windsor District is made up of Chester, Grafton, Athens and Windham.

Residents are invited to stop in to discuss issues of concern or ask questions about current matters being reviewed by the Vermont legislature.

If you are not able to attend, but would like to speak with her click here to send her an e-mail or call 802-875-4663.