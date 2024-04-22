Springfield Garden Club’s talk on trees a success

E

arlier this month, John Snell gave a talk titled So Many Reasons to Love Trees to a large audience at the Nolin-Murray Center in Springfield.

The talk was co-sponsored by the Springfield Garden Club and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, a continuing education program with the University of Vermont.

Snell is a photographer and retired Vermont businessman who has served on the Montpelier Tree Board for more than 20 years. He spoke about the different ways to look at, identify and appreciate trees as well as their fiscal, environmental and psychological benefits. He also passed around twig samples of some budding and fruiting trees. Many people approached him after the talk, eager to share stories about their favorite trees.

This marks the 20th year that the SGC has co-sponsored talks with OLLI. The speaker was introduced by Marita Johnson; she is a Golden Trowel member of the SGC and has served as the facilitator for OLLI programs since the beginning of the partnership.

For more information on the SGC, visit its website or Facebook page. More information on OLLI’s programs in Springfield can be found here.