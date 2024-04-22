Two string quartets to perform in Weston on April 28
The Castleton Quartet, comprising four central Vermont musician/educators, and the Vermont State University String Quartet, made up of four leading music students from Castleton University, will present From Boccherini to Beyoncé, a varied and lively program of classical, fiddle, rock, film and popular music.
The program, organized by New Thought Vermont, is free of charge. Donations are greatly appreciated and will be used to fund future concerts presented by Old Parish Church.
