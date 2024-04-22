Two string quartets to perform in Weston on April 28

T

wo string quartets — The Castleton Quartet and the Vermont State University String Quartet — will present a concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at Old Parish Church, 100 Main St. in Weston.

The Castleton Quartet, comprising four central Vermont musician/educators, and the Vermont State University String Quartet, made up of four leading music students from Castleton University, will present From Boccherini to Beyoncé, a varied and lively program of classical, fiddle, rock, film and popular music.

The program, organized by New Thought Vermont, is free of charge. Donations are greatly appreciated and will be used to fund future concerts presented by Old Parish Church.