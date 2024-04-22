Windsor County Republican Committee candidates forum, social April 27
The Windsor County Republican Committee Candidate Forum and Membership Social will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Fox Run Golf Club, 89 Fox Lane Ext. in Ludlow.
Meet state, county and local town Republican Party leaders. Listen to conservative speakers and candidates from across the county and state. Please invite and bring your friends and fellow Conservatives/Republicans.
Enjoy appetizers and a cash bar. Suggested donation is $10 per person.
Please e-mail Roy Spaulding with any questions.
