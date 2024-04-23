Chester Ambulance to host community outreach event May 2

Chester Ambulance will host a community outreach event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

Representatives from local health and social service agencies, including Springfield Hospital, North Star Health, Community Cares Network, Neighborhood Connections and Bayada, will take part in a panel discussion.

The goal is to inform residents about the different resources that are available to them and how Chester Ambulance can assist in facilitating connections.