Fire danger is high across Vermont today

According to the National Weather Service and Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, the danger of fire is high for today, Tuesday April 23. See the Weather Service statement below and be careful out there.

“Fine fuels, such as grass and leaf litter, remain very dry across the region. Low relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent and gusty south winds of 20 to 25mph, locally to 30 mph in the northern Champlain Valley and St. Lawrence Valley, may have an impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to start the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to quickly get out of control and be difficult to contain.”

For more information about the current fire danger rating go to https://fpr.vermont.gov/forest/wildland-fire/monitoring-fire-danger