n Thursday evening, April 18, Upstairs at Town Hall, a volunteer community group, hosted a concert by the Convergence Quartet at Chester’s Town Hall Theater, 556 Elm St.

The quartet was led by pianist and composer Eugene Uman, who also serves as Director of the Vermont Jazz Center in Brattleboro, and included bassist David Picchi, drummer Jon Fisher and vocalist Wanda Houston.

About 60 people were in attendance to enjoy the skill of the musicians and Houston’s voice, and a half-dozen audience members danced along to the music.

The show was partially underwritten by donors, and admission was by donation. Members of the audience gave generously, and several signed up to volunteer for future events. Upstairs at Town Hall volunteer Robert Nied said, “It was wonderful to hear this beautiful and historical theater filled with the sound of music and applause.”

Upstairs at Town Hall’s mission is to bring unique cultural and community events to Chester’s Town Hall Theater. It is hosting a Teen Open Mic at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4. Young people ages 13 to 18 years are invited to sing, play an instrument, dance, or share a poem or other spoken word in front of a welcoming audience of friends, neighbors and parents. A professional sound system run by a volunteer technician will be available. Admission is free.

