hester glass blower Nick Kekic of Kekic Glass will make his first appearance with the Smithsonian’s 42nd annual Craft Show called ‘Creating Joy,’ to be held May 1 through 5 in Washington, D.C. He is one of 11 glass artists to exhibit among 120 in media such as ceramics, furniture, jewelry, basketry, wood, metal, paper and leather chosen for this premier juried show that features high-end artists from throughout North America.

Only one other Vermont artist was chosen for the show and she also works in glass. Randi Solin of Brattleboro is a return artist to the Smithsonian show. Some of her work is on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and in the White House’s permanent collection as well as in nine U.S. embassies.

Kekic is known for his brilliantly colorful, delicate and functional pieces including pendant lights, water pitchers, opaque bowls and vases and frosted works.

Following a devastating fire in 2017 at his Chester studio, Kekic moved his work space to a former paper mill in Bellows Falls that runs on hydroelectric power. On his website, Kekic writes, “I invested in an electric glass furnace, moved equipment and built a new studio in a groovy renovated industrial space. I now use renewable energy from the Connecticut River to melt and cool my glasswork, shrinking my carbon footprint and reducing energy costs while continuing to make refined beautiful art glass from raw earth materials.”

Kekic told The Telegraph that he has applied to be part of the show “in years past but (had) never gotten in. … It’s a juried show, with lots of applicants” but only 120 are chosen.