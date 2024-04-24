Barbara Westine, 95, of Chester

Barbara Evelyn Westine, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Chester on April 15, 2024.

“Barbie” was born in Sheffield, Vt., on Feb. 11, 1929, to Harold and Evelyn (Cushing) Gonyaw. The family moved to Newfane and then Chester, where Barbie graduated from Chester High School in the Class of 1947. After WWII, Barbie met Glenn Westine of Weston. They were married on July 31, 1948. Barbie and Glenn raised two children, Lynne and Roger, in the home that Glenn built in Chester.

In 1960, Barbie began what would become a lifelong career starting at what was known then as Readex, and now as NewsBank in Chester. The accolades, accomplishments, friendships and source of immense pride in her job spanned 57 years. During that time, she was a member of countless civic and community organizations, which she loved. Barbie retired from NewsBank as the facilities director in 2017 at the age of 88, working more than full time until that day!

Barbie thrived at being busy. She found time to travel the world with friends over the years visiting at least a dozen European countries as well as exploring North America and the United States. At home, flower gardening was her hobby and talent. On any given summer evening she could be found outside maintaining her gardens and likely planting more flowers.

An excellent cook, she loved hosting Sunday family dinners. Known lovingly as “Gramma Barbie” by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she kept up with all of them and never missed an accomplishment, birthday, holiday, performance, or event.

Barbara is survived by her children Lynne Wilcox (Raymond) and Roger Westine. Her grandchildren Shayne Hill (Jason), Reiko Renfro (Scott) and Max Wilcox (Lindsay). Great-grandchildren Ava Hill, Rex Hill, Oliver Wilcox and Maggie Wilcox. She is also survived by her sister Linda Keith and many nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friends.