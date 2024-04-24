T

he Vermont Department of Health has confirmed a case of measles in an individual who is in Vermont as part of an international group program. This is the first confirmed case of measles in Vermont since 2018. The other 25 members of the group were also exposed before arriving in Vermont, but most have immunity and are protected from measles.

On April 10, the Health Department was informed by the Georgia Department of Public Health that the group was exposed to a traveler who was determined to have measles following their arrival on an international flight to Atlanta.

Upon notification, public health officials took prompt action to provide guidance about isolation for the group to reduce the risk of exposure to the public. State health officials have been working closely with the program, monitoring the health of group members who are still in Vermont and providing appropriate guidance.

The health risk to members of the public in Vermont is low. However, there was a limited possibility of exposure at the hotel where some of the travelers were staying. The Health Department is asking anyone who was inside the Hampton Inn in Colchester on Wednesday, April 17 before 3:45 p.m. to take the following actions:

Confirm you have evidence of immunity to measles . You can do this by reaching out to your healthcare provider or requesting your vaccination records. In Vermont, you can follow these instructions.

. You can do this by reaching out to your healthcare provider or requesting your vaccination records. In Vermont, you can follow these instructions. If you don’t know or can’t confirm if you have immunity to measles , contact the Health Department at 802-863-7200, option 2 as soon as possible for guidance.

, contact the Health Department at 802-863-7200, option 2 as soon as possible for guidance. Everyone who was at the Inn during that time should monitor for any symptoms through May 8. Reach out to your healthcare provider if you develop any symptoms.

The department has been working closely with the Hampton Inn management, which has been cooperative throughout the response, including to provide information to known guests and visitors. There is no ongoing risk of measles associated with the hotel.

To protect patient confidentiality, the Health Department will not release individual personal health information. The department will continue to provide important updates, as well as public health recommendations and guidance.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious illness. There is no treatment for measles, however, it is almost entirely vaccine-preventable.

Symptoms typically begin with a cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a high fever that may spike to more than 104°. A rash of flat spots breaks out on the head and face, then spreads to other parts of the body.

The virus can spread to other people when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. People can become infected if they breathe in the germs or touch a contaminated surface and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The virus can be spread from four days before through four days after an infected person develops the rash. This means a person with measles may not know they are infectious for several days.

Anyone with symptoms of measles should stay home, consider wearing a mask around others, and contact their healthcare provider immediately. DO NOT go to the doctor’s office, the hospital, or a public health clinic without first calling to let them know about your symptoms.

For the first three months of 2024, the CDC reported more than 100 cases of measles and seven outbreaks in the United States. This compares to 58 cases and four outbreaks for all of 2023. There have also been at least 50 confirmed cases in Quebec, 20 of those in Montreal. Measles has been on the rise globally as well. Health officials attribute this, in part, to an increase in the number of unvaccinated people, which impacts community immunity.

Measles can be prevented with the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine. The Health Department is encouraging people to make sure they are up to date on their measles vaccinations. Talk to your doctor if you are unsure if you or your family have been vaccinated. It is especially important to be protected from measles before traveling outside the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends children get their first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and a second dose at age 4 to 6 years. Infants ages 6 to 11 months old should get the MMR vaccination if traveling outside the U.S. Adults are protected from measles if they are fully vaccinated, were born before 1957, or have had a blood test that confirms they are immune. Talk to your healthcare provider if you are unsure if you are protected against measles.

For more information about measles, visit HealthVermont.gov/Measles.