TRSU Board agenda for May 2

The board of directors of Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 at the Ludlow Elementary School Professional Development Room. You can also access the meeting by Zoom by clicking here.

The agenda is below.

I. Call to Order

A. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. April 04, 2024, Regular Meeting

IV. COMMUNICATIONS:

A. Public Comments

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS:

A. TRSU 2023-2024 Goals

B. Policies, Second Read and possible adoption

1. E1, Fiscal Management & General Financial Accountability

2. G11, Acceptable, Responsible use of Electronic Resources & Internet

C. Adoption of Board Code of Ethics

X. NEW BUSINESS:

A. New Hire-Special Education Teacher – Special Programs at LES and Special Educator at MHS

B. Policies, First Read

C. July All Board Retreat

XI. POLICIES APPROVED AT THIS MEETING:

XII. PUBLIC COMMENT:

XIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: June 6, 2024 6.pm, Regular Meeting, Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary and Zoom

XIV. Board Self Evaluation

XV. Adjournment