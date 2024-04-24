Vermont Academy Honor Roll for winter 2024

The Vermont Academy of Saxtons River announces that the following area students have achieved Honor Roll status for the winter of 2024.

High Honors

Class of 2024

Sofia Bianconi of Bellows Falls

Hazel Kekic of Chester

Class of 2025

Ana Hernandez-Merkle of Saxtons River

Maya Sbardellati of Putney

Skye Twining of Brattleboro

Class of 2026

Eli Boxer of Ludlow

Asper Donath of Saxtons River

Aidan Garvey of Ludlow

Luke Pennell of Bellows Falls

Honora Walsh of Marlboro

Carmen Whitney of Brattleboro

Class of 2027

Meg Allbee of Westminster

Richard Berkfield of Putney

Talia Engel of Wilmington

Callie Spaulding of Chester

Madelyn Spires of Chester

Aspen Whidden of Williamsville

Honors

Class of 2024

Cole Allen of Chester

Patrick Pajcic of Grafton

Class of 2025

Ruby Besson of Bellows Falls

Sofi Natvig of Saxtons River

Morgan Studin of Chester

Class of 2026

Tyler Bedortha of West Wardsboro

Izabella Boyd of Wilmington

Hannah Holton of Putney

Milo Tucker of Ludlow

Class of 2027

Skyler Jean Nunez-Alvarez of West Dover

Dean’s List

Class of 2025

Case Siegel of Dummerston

Oliver Walsh-Fischetti of Saxtons River

Class of 2026

Danae Gilbert of Vernon

Elena Hernandez-Merkle of Saxtons River

Levi Jones of South Londonderry

Lodja Piluski of Saxtons River

Class of 2027

Henry Adelson of Bondville

Kaiden McCarthy of Chester

Aiden Monroe of Brattleboro