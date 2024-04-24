Vermont Academy Honor Roll for winter 2024
The Vermont Academy of Saxtons River announces that the following area students have achieved Honor Roll status for the winter of 2024.
High Honors
Class of 2024
Sofia Bianconi of Bellows Falls
Hazel Kekic of Chester
Class of 2025
Ana Hernandez-Merkle of Saxtons River
Maya Sbardellati of Putney
Skye Twining of Brattleboro
Class of 2026
Eli Boxer of Ludlow
Asper Donath of Saxtons River
Aidan Garvey of Ludlow
Luke Pennell of Bellows Falls
Honora Walsh of Marlboro
Carmen Whitney of Brattleboro
Class of 2027
Meg Allbee of Westminster
Richard Berkfield of Putney
Talia Engel of Wilmington
Callie Spaulding of Chester
Madelyn Spires of Chester
Aspen Whidden of Williamsville
Honors
Class of 2024
Cole Allen of Chester
Patrick Pajcic of Grafton
Class of 2025
Ruby Besson of Bellows Falls
Sofi Natvig of Saxtons River
Morgan Studin of Chester
Class of 2026
Tyler Bedortha of West Wardsboro
Izabella Boyd of Wilmington
Hannah Holton of Putney
Milo Tucker of Ludlow
Class of 2027
Skyler Jean Nunez-Alvarez of West Dover
Dean’s List
Class of 2025
Case Siegel of Dummerston
Oliver Walsh-Fischetti of Saxtons River
Class of 2026
Danae Gilbert of Vernon
Elena Hernandez-Merkle of Saxtons River
Levi Jones of South Londonderry
Lodja Piluski of Saxtons River
Class of 2027
Henry Adelson of Bondville
Kaiden McCarthy of Chester
Aiden Monroe of Brattleboro
