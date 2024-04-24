Vermont Academy Honor Roll for winter 2024

The Vermont Academy of Saxtons River announces that the following area students have achieved Honor Roll status for the winter of 2024.

High Honors

Class of 2024

Sofia Bianconi of Bellows Falls
Hazel Kekic of Chester

Class of 2025

Ana Hernandez-Merkle of Saxtons River
Maya Sbardellati of Putney
Skye Twining of Brattleboro

Class of 2026

Eli Boxer of Ludlow
Asper Donath of Saxtons River
Aidan Garvey of Ludlow
Luke Pennell of Bellows Falls
Honora Walsh of Marlboro
Carmen Whitney of Brattleboro

Class of 2027

Meg Allbee of Westminster
Richard Berkfield of Putney
Talia Engel of Wilmington
Callie Spaulding of Chester
Madelyn Spires of Chester
Aspen Whidden of Williamsville

Honors

Class of 2024

Cole Allen of Chester
Patrick Pajcic of Grafton

Class of 2025

Ruby Besson of Bellows Falls
Sofi Natvig of Saxtons River
Morgan Studin of Chester

Class of 2026

Tyler Bedortha of West Wardsboro
Izabella Boyd of Wilmington
Hannah Holton of Putney
Milo Tucker of Ludlow

Class of 2027

Skyler Jean Nunez-Alvarez of West Dover

Dean’s List

Class of 2025

Case Siegel of Dummerston
Oliver Walsh-Fischetti of Saxtons River

Class of 2026

Danae Gilbert of Vernon
Elena Hernandez-Merkle of Saxtons River
Levi Jones of South Londonderry
Lodja Piluski of Saxtons River

Class of 2027

Henry Adelson of Bondville
Kaiden McCarthy of Chester
Aiden Monroe of Brattleboro

