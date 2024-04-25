Police looking for person in credit card theft, use

© 2024 Telegraph Publishing LLC

olice are looking for a man who stole credit cards from a car at the Bellows Falls Country Club and used them to make purchases at the Dollar General store in Chester and at other locations.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, two people stole credit cards from Richard Demuzio’s vehicle, which was parked at the Bellows Falls Country Club on April 16. One used a stolen card at the Dollar General in Chester at about 6 p.m. that day. The cards were also used to make fraudulent purchases at several other locations, according to the VSP, including Bellows Falls, Springfield, Rockingham and Walpole, N.H.

Police say the thieves are believed to be operating a dark colored SUV with possible New Hampshire or New York license plates.

Anyone with information about this incident or the subjects involved is encouraged to contact Trooper Romeo of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip at by clicking here.