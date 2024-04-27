GMUSD Board budget meeting agenda for April 30

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday April 30 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to :https://trsu.zoom.us/j/89850351989

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. OLD BUSINESS

A. FY 25 Budget

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, 6:00pm, May 16, 2024, GMUHS Library/Media and Zoom

VII. ADJOURNMENT