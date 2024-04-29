Chester Select Board agenda for May 1

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday May 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. The Select Board Meeting will be followed by a meeting of the Town’s Water and Sewer Commissioners. To join the meeting go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below are the boards’ agendas.

1. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

2. Approve Minutes from April 17, 2024 Select Board Meeting

3. Citizen’s Comments

4. Old Business

5. Economic Development Loan Approval; Meditrina Wine Bar

6. Nuisance Ordinance

7. Q1 Financial Update

8. ARPA Funds Discussion

9. Class IV Roads Discussion

10. Liquor License/Entertainment Permit

Second Class: Meditrina

Entertainment: P&J’s Country Kitchen

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Adjourn

WATER/SEWER COMMISSIONER’S MEETING

May 1, 2024

Following Select Board Meeting

1. Citizen’s Comments

2. Set Water Rate

3. Set Sewer Rate

4. Adjourn