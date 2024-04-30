Teen Open Mic Night at Chester theater May 4

Aspiring musicians (solo, duo or trio), singers, dancers and poets, ages 13 to 18, are invited to perform at Chester Town Hall’s second-floor theater from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Each artist will have 10 minutes to perform for an appreciative and welcoming audience of neighbors, friends and family. If time allows, performers will be given a second set.

Microphones, a music stand, sound system, and guitar and bass amplifiers will be provided, and a sound engineer will be on hand to provide professional audio. Bring your instrument. Singers are welcome to bring a backing track on a USB drive in MP3 format.

Performers are strongly encouraged to sign up in advance, especially if you have equipment to set up. Include a description of your performance and any musical instruments that you will be playing. In-person sign up begins at 5:30 p.m. on the night of the event.

Admission is free. Soft drinks will be available; feel free to bring snacks.